Geoffrey Wood, Director, Business Development North America, Automotive Cyber Security – TowerSec, HARMAN, confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Geoffrey Wood, Director, Business Development North America, Automotive Cyber Security – TowerSec, HARMAN, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Geoff Wood is Business Development Director, North America, Automotive Cyber Security – TowerSec at HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. HARMAN designs and engineers connected products and solutions including connected car systems, cyber security solutions, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and services supporting the Internet of Things.

Wood brings more than 20 years of experience of senior management roles, leading sales and engineering teams in the automotive industry. He has been responsible for the business and commercial activities of HARMAN’s automotive cyber security portfolio in North America since 2016.

Prior to joining HARMAN / TowerSec, Wood served as Director of Sales for Atmel’s Automotive Business in the Americas and as Global Sales Director at Freescale Semiconductor covering large strategic accounts. His experience also includes leadership and engineering roles while working for International Rectifier, Mitsubishi Semiconductor and the US Navy.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by Automotive Megatrends, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. A packed conference agenda will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations, an industry keynote and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car Detroit brings together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

