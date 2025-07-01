Perfect for every break: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles introduces the AirConsole, expanding its infotainment system into a games console

AirConsole In-Car App1 is now available for the current versions of the ID. Buzz,2 Caddy,2 Multivan,2 California2 and Crafter2

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is now upgrading the range of apps for the current versions of the ID. Buzz, Caddy, Multivan, California and Crafter with the first games console developed for vehicles: the AirConsole In-Car App. Using the app, vehicle occupants can play entertaining single or multiplayer games during charging breaks or other wait times. The clever thing here is that passengers’ smartphones act as the controllers.

Infotainment as a games console: With the AirConsole, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is significantly upgrading the existing range of onboard games. Up to now, there have been games that are permanently installed on the infotainment system and controlled via the touchscreen and the multifunction steering wheel. However, the AirConsole is now transforming the infotainment system into a real gaming platform.

The app can be conveniently downloaded from the In-Car Shop. The games are then available directly in the vehicle. They are controlled via the players’ smartphones, who connect to the infotainment system via an internet connection. This means that travellers can play exciting matches in the parked vehicle – just like at home with a console and gamepads. Depending on the game and space available, up to eight people can play at the same time.

Fifteen games to begin with: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be continuing to expand the games programme in partnership with N-Dream. Fifteen games are already available to play free of charge (with an active VW Connect Plus contract). One of the best-known games on the AirConsole is the classic PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition.3

1Volkswagen AG (Volkswagen) provides access to the AirConsole with this In-Car App. Volkswagen is not responsible for the provision of the AirConsole content. N-Dream AG provides the games under its own responsibility. The use of AirConsole games is governed by the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy of N-Dream AG. Information on data processing for the purpose of transferring data to N-Dream AG can be found in the VW Connect Privacy Policy.

2Specifically, the AirConsole In-Car App is available in the ID. Buzz (starting with ID. Software 4.0) as well as for the Caddy, Multivan, California and Crafter from model year 2025 in many European countries.

3PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles