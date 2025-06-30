U.S. mobility tech OEM indiGO Tech acquires unmanned delivery innovator Clevon to accelerate its EV, AV & transport service offerings

indiGO Tech, (tradename GO) is a fast-growing Boston-based electric vehicle automaker that recently closed strategic funding from FedEx, Foxconn, and FM Capital, has acquired Clevon, a European unmanned delivery operator with real-world experience deploying delivery robots on public roads throughout Europe and in America

indiGO Tech, (tradename GO) is a fast-growing Boston-based electric vehicle automaker that recently closed strategic funding from FedEx, Foxconn, and FM Capital, has acquired Clevon, a European unmanned delivery operator with real-world experience deploying delivery robots on public roads throughout Europe and in America. The acquisition strengthens GO’s development of advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving features for its upcoming SmartWheels™ powered Flow EVs, designed to enhance ergonomics, safety and ride quality while lowering total operating costs for fleets and drivers.

“This acquisition supports our mission to make local electric transport smarter, safer, and widely accessible,” said Will Graylin, CEO of indiGO Tech. “By combining proven unmanned driving technology from Clevon with our next-generation vehicles, we’re building EVs that are AV ready, for the demands of today’s drivers and tomorrow’s cities.”

Clevon has spent years operating its unmanned delivery robots in live environments across both Europe and the U.S., earning regulatory approvals and completing commercial deployments along the way. Its vehicles can be safely controlled remotely, even from across the world. This level of real-world validation makes Clevon one of the few companies in the industry with both autonomous capability and operational maturity.

“We’re building a global company, with significant presence in the U.S., Asia, and now Europe. We’re tapping into the best talent and experience wherever it exists,” said Graylin. “Clevon’s team brings deep expertise and a broader footprint that strengthens our ability to move fast, scale internationally, and build smarter electric vehicles for a global market.”

Clevon’s remote operation technology has already made it possible to control vehicles from thousands of miles away—including instances where operators in Europe successfully drove delivery robots in the U.S. This kind of proven, cross-continental control unlocks new possibilities for how vehicles are managed, deployed, and scaled—especially in cities where labor, safety, and uptime are critical.

What makes GO’s EVs different is that they’re not typical retrofitted passenger cars. They’re built from the wheels up for delivery drivers and businesses of all sizes—affordable to own, simple to maintain, and fully accessible, including wheelchair access (WAV). Thanks to GO’s SmartWheels™ technology, which integrates propulsion and suspension into each wheel, our vehicles break from traditional architecture to offer much more interior space with a low flat floor for greater ergonomics and efficiency. They’re ideal for high-uptime applications like last-mile delivery, ride-hail services, and local fleet operations where every minute and every mile matters.

GO’s EVs are built to deliver cleaner, smarter, local transportation that supports the people and communities who keep our cities moving. The company is already in talks with leading fleet operators and mobility platforms to pilot its next-generation EVs. The Flow EV series is expected to hit the streets by the end of 2027.

