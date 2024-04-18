Geofencing: A new experience in the energy transition for DS Automobiles plug-in hybrid drivers

The Geofencing service automatically triggers Electric mode in DS Automobiles plug-in hybrid models when in Low Emission Zones (LEZs)

The Geofencing service is linked to the roll out of low emission zones across Europe. In any area, these zones aim to limit the flow of the most-polluting vehicles by gradual restrictions.

On the E-TENSE plug-in hybrid powertrains of DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9, which respectively represent nearly 40%, 60% and 90% of sales of each model in Europe (2023 data), Geofencing makes it possible to optimize the use of different energies in order to reduce the environmental impact of a journey.

Approaching a low emission zone, the driver is warned and, when entering the defined area, Electric mode is automatically selected if there’s sufficient energy in the battery. The efficiency of plug-in hybrid models can then be maximised.

On the Connected Navigation system’s map, the low emission zone is marked in green and with an icon.

Twelve “LEZs” are currently in force across France: in Paris, Aix-Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Nice, Montpellier, Reims, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble, Clermont-Ferrand and Rouen. About 30 other authorities are planning to join this list.

In Europe, a dozen countries are introducing similar restrictions.

Active Geofencing mode is available on DS 4 E-TENSE, DS 7 E-TENSE and DS 9 E-TENSE equipped with DS IRIS SYSTEM.

A passive mode has also featured on 100% electric, petrol, diesel and hybrid power units to warn drivers about low emission zones, with an alternative route suggested if the journey goes beyond the area concerned.

The Geofencing service is based on the Connected Navigation update, included in the Connect Plus Pack. This pack also includes the ChatGPT function included with IRIS voice recognition, Remote control and E-Remote control, Connected Alarm, Send2Nav and also EV Trip Planner and e-Routes (depending on the model). This pack is standard on all DS Automobiles models for three years.

SOURCE: Stellantis