Geneva Motor Show: Magna demonstrates complete vehicle engineering competence

At the 89th Geneva Motor Show (March 7 to 17, 2019), Magna will be showcasing its complete vehicle engineering capabilities and displaying some of its work with VinFast, a new Vietnamese vehicle manufacturer. Show attendees who visit the Magna exhibit at Hall 6, booth 6261, will get a glimpse of VinFast’s first SUV and gain an understanding of Magna’s contributions to the project.

Besides the VinFast project where Magna has been responsible for the complete vehicle engineering, the feasibility study, testing and product validation of two brand-new models, Magna will be demonstrating its complete vehicle engineering and manufacturing expertise based on selected use cases and project examples.

“Being able to offer automakers our expertise in the whole vehicle, from the first sketch to production launch and beyond, is why we have been saying that Magna is unique in our position. No other supplier can support traditional automakers or new entrants coming into the space like Magna can with our complete vehicle expertise and comprehensive experience,” said Günther Apfalter, President of Magna International Europe and Magna Steyr.

In addition to providing engineering services to a variety of automakers, Magna is currently manufacturing the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar E-PACE, BMW 5-Series and BMW Z4 as well as a new asian sportscar at its Graz, Austria location.

In 2018, Magna also announced two Joint Ventures with the BAIC (Bejing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd.) subsidiary BJEV (Beijing Electric Vehicle) to develop the next generation of an advanced smart EV architecture.

SOURCE: Magna