Genesis wins Design Value Awards for Genesis design identity and two lines strategy

Genesis announced today that the brand has won Design Value Award 2020 by Design Management Institute (DMI) in Boston, U.S.A.

The award recognizes Genesis’ constant efforts to establish a distinctive brand image through its design identity “Athletic Elegance” and two lines strategy.

This is the first time that Genesis has won the DMI’s Design Value Award, which identifies brands or teams who provide remarkable values through design or design management practices.

Genesis design identity has established the brand’s image providing exclusive design experience and bringing special value to its customers.

Inspired by the Genesis wing logo, distinctive two lines of exterior signature and “beauty of white space” of interior became the essential design DNA for Genesis. Also, such an innovative and progressive design works brings authentic value that resonates with the contemporary luxury lifestyle of customers.

“Genesis design identity shows the unique orientation of the brand to become a genuine luxury. Beyond a car, we are keen to design vehicles that can be an extension of our customers’ lives as a luxury lifestyle mobility.” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design.

SOURCE: Genesis