Genesis Europe celebrates 2022 – prepares for 2023

Three new all-electric car launches in Europe

From electrifying product launches to multiple award wins and exciting live events, 2022 has been an exciting and successful year for the South Korean premium car brand in Europe.

Genesis is electric

2022 was a year of electrification for Genesis, launching three electric cars. Starting with the GV60, unveiled in Europe at UK’s Salon Privé event in London in April, GV60 is the first Genesis based on a dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) fully electric platform. The interior design maximises the electric platform to employ the ‘beauty of white space’ which provides a luxurious and spacious passenger experience.

Transition to the electrification era continued with the launch of the electrified versions of two popular Genesis models, the G80 and the GV70. The aim for both was to evolve them for the electric era, while still keeping their distinctive traits, such as engaging driving performance, elegant styling and exceptional comfort.

To cater for its new electric customers, Genesis also announced a partnership with Shell Recharge Solutions to offer ‘Genesis Charging’, a comprehensive, stress-free charging solution across Europe.

The past year has also strengthened Genesis’ commitment to have an all-electric line up by 2025 and become a zero emissions brand by 2030.

Concept cars steer the future

2022 was also a great year in terms of reveals, with two concept cars making their debut: the Genesis X Speedium Coupe was unveiled at Genesis House in New York. Genesis X Speedium incorporates Genesis’ DNA (Audacious, Progressive, Distinctly Korean), while looking ahead to the next wave of electric cars, highlighting Genesis’ future as a true luxury electric vehicle brand. Genesis’ commitment to sustainable luxury future was further enhanced by the unveiling of the Genesis X Convertible, last November in California, which represents the latest evolution of the brand’s trademark Athletic Elegance design language, as well giving another glimpse at the exciting look of future Genesis electric vehicles.

Genesis is making headlines

Throughout the past year, media feedback for Genesis has been extremely kind. Group tests by high profile publications have noted how Genesis stands out from its competitors, highlighting its high-quality interiors, comfort and driving dynamics. In the UK, What Car? crowned GV60 as the winner of a group test against Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron where the Genesis was highlight for its comfort, user-friendly infotainment and high quality interior, as well as the rapid charge time; up to 80% charge in 18 minutes. In Germany, Auto Bild announced Genesis as a winner in two separate group tests with GV60 praised for its design and drive against the Volvo XC40, while the Electrified GV70 excelled ahead of Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E with its comfort and driving dynamics.

Award wins

GV60 certainly deserves a special mention when looking back on awards and accolades received in 2022. The all-electric GV60 was crowned “Swiss Car of The Year” and “German Car of The Year” in the “Premium” category and received a Red Dot award for Product Design. GV60 also received a number of 5-star reviews in the UK from The Sunday Times Driving, Stuff and What Car?

GV60 also received the maximum 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, which completed the brand’s 5-star rating for all its models and once more highlighted the Genesis commitment to customer safety and security.

The Genesis GV70 range claimed the Best Large SUV title at the Scottish Car of The Year Awards. The judges also highlighted how much of a strong impression the brand is making, despite only arriving in Europe in 2021.

Eventing everywhere

Genesis began the year with an exciting automotive partner role at the internationally renowned horse racing event in February, White Turf, which taking place on the frozen lake in St. Moritz and is surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Swiss Alps. After a successful collaboration, Genesis is expanding its partnership with a three-year sponsorship. The Genesis hospitality and modern interpretation of luxury and mobility are a strong match for the prestigious White Turf event.

Genesis also extended its role as an official partner of The Goodwood Festival of Speed and celebrated the European unveiling of the Electrified GV70 at the event in June. The Duke of Richmond himself participated in a short film to showcase the SUV’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and impressive charging flexibility.

Genesis’ commitment to Europe was further demonstrated through the sponsorship of Genesis Scottish Open, one of Europe’s most prestigious golf tournaments and part of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. Last year’s event was the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, and the first Scottish Open with Genesis as the title sponsor. The 2022 tournament drew worldwide attention, as players from both major tours battled for the title in front of 68,771 spectators, the highest attendance since 2010.

Another big moment for Genesis in 2022 was being one of the headline sponsors of the V&A’s latest exhibition. “Hallyu! The Korean Wave” opened in September 2022 and was the first exhibition of its kind to celebrate the colourful and dynamic popular culture of South Korea. As the first major exhibition that focused on Korean culture, this partnership was the perfect fit for the brand, which is embedded in the Genesis ethos.

Solid foundation for 2023

While sales have been steadily growing, built-to-order car deliveries are now happening at an increased pace, with 2022 seeing deliveries increase by 563%, compared to 2021. This sets a solid foundation for 2023, with sales of the new 2023 model year GV60 well underway. In terms of split, electric cars made up 52% of Genesis sales in Europe while 77% were SUV, with GV60, GV70 and GV80 leading the way. The most popular Genesis in Europe is the GV60, making up almost 44% of sales.

New Studios

2022 can certainly be defined as a year of growth for Genesis in Europe, with three new Studio openings. Reflecting increasing customer interest in its product range, all three new Genesis Studios are playing an important role in increasing the brand’s visibility and giving guests the chance to experience Genesis vehicles first-hand.

A second London Studio opened in the iconic Battersea Power Station location in the UK and, joining Munich, Frankfurt is Germany’s second Genesis Studio. In December, Switzerland opened a new location in the heart of the prestigious old town in the city of Basel.

Starting 2023 with a world first

As part of its focus on progressive technology, GV60 will be the first car in the world to be available with ‘Face Connect’, a ground-breaking keyless entry system using biometric facial recognition. More unique product news and exciting events are yet to be revealed, but are firmly on the horizon.

Under the new leadership of Managing Director Lawrence Hamilton in Europe, 2023 is shaping up to be a successful year for Genesis in Europe. Genesis is heading into 2023 with a solid foundation on which to build as the brand continues its journey to electrification, business growth and market expansion.

SOURCE: Genesis Europe