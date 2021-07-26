General Motors statement on 2020 EEO-1 Consolidated Report

At General Motors, we recognize our journey to becoming the most inclusive company in the world is one that must be rooted in transparency, accountability, and a commitment to cultivating a workforce that reflects the communities in which we live and work

At General Motors, we recognize our journey to becoming the most inclusive company in the world is one that must be rooted in transparency, accountability, and a commitment to cultivating a workforce that reflects the communities in which we live and work. We continue to take deliberate actions to ensure all areas of our business are supportive of a world-class inclusive, equitable and diverse organization.

In alignment with our commitments, we are publicly disclosing GM’s 2020 EEO-1 Consolidated Report for the first time. This report provides a snapshot of GM’s U.S. workforce demographics as of Dec. 31, 2020, based on standardized race/ethnicity, gender and job categories prescribed by the federal government through the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

“Our employees are fundamental to the vibrancy and success of General Motors, and we believe a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace fosters an environment that unlocks creativity and innovation,” said Telva McGruder, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “We must understand where we are today in order to continue our progress, and the public disclosure of our 2020 EEO-1 Consolidated Report is in support of transparency and accountability. We are committed to being an organization where all people are welcome, feel valued and can thrive.”

To review GM’s 2020 EEO-1 report, please click here.

*The EEO-1 report differs from how GM categorizes, tracks and measures our DEI progress. For a more detailed analysis of our company’s representation, we recommend referring to our 2020 Sustainability Report.

SOURCE: General Motors