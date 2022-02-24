General Motors announces Shilpan Amin to lead GM International

Steve Kiefer to retire after almost 40 years in the auto industry to focus on global road safety and the Kiefer Foundation’s efforts to end distracted driving

General Motors today announced the appointment of Shilpan Amin as GM senior vice president and president, GM International. Amin replaces Steve Kiefer, who has elected to retire after almost 40 years in the auto industry. Amin’s appointment and Kiefer’s retirement are effective April 1.

GM International consists of GM’s global operations outside of North America and China. Major markets for GM International include South America, the Middle East, Korea, Europe, Japan, Australia, Israel and Uzbekistan.

Kiefer is retiring to focus his efforts on the Kiefer Foundation, whose mission is to end distracted driving and all associated traffic deaths and injuries. The Kiefer Foundation was established in 2016 in honor of Kiefer’s son Mitchel, who was tragically killed by a distracted driver on Sept. 19, 2016.

Amin is currently GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. GM will name a replacement for Amin soon.

“Shilpan’s experience leading GM’s purchasing and supply chain and his extensive global engineering background uniquely position him to run our international markets and build on the great momentum we have throughout the region,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “His leadership during the global supply chain crisis is a testament to his ability to build relationships and manage complex global issues.”

Amin began his career with GM in 1996 as a product engineer in advanced product development. He has held various leadership roles within GM’s Vehicle Engineering and Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organizations.

Kiefer will retire from GM effective April 1. Prior to his role with GM International, Kiefer spent five years leading GM’s Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization. He began his career at GM in 1983. He served in senior leadership roles with automotive supplier Delphi for over a decade. He returned to GM in 2013 as vice president, Global Powertrain.

Under Kiefer’s leadership, GM International has built strong momentum, with the region achieving a significant financial turnaround and delivering positive EBIT in three of the last five quarters. The region is on track to deliver sustainable profitability and be a net contributor to GM globally.

“Steve has been a valued member and major contributor to the GM leadership team for several years,” said Barra. “Under his leadership we have turned around our performance throughout the international markets. I thank Steve for his many contributions to GM, and I wish him and his family all the best in retirement and in his important work with the Kiefer Foundation.”

SOURCE: General Motors