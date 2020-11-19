General Motors aims to transform the auto insurance industry with OnStar Insurance

For more than 20 years, General Motors’ OnStar brand has empowered customers to drive with confidence, offering services that provide added peace of mind on the road. GM announced today it will take its relentless focus on safety and delivering a world-class customer experience one step further with OnStar Insurance. GM’s new insurance agency, OnStar Insurance Services, will be the exclusive agent for OnStar Insurance.

A vehicle is one of the most significant purchases a person will make during their lifetime. OnStar Insurance Services intends to leverage its unique understanding of the vehicles GM produces to offer a secure, fair, personalized and easy-to-use digital insurance experience for drivers.

“OnStar Insurance will promote safety, security and peace of mind,” said Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance Services. “We aim to be an industry leader, offering insurance in an innovative way. GM customers who have subscribed to OnStar and connected services will be eligible to receive discounts, while also receiving fully-integrated services from OnStar Insurance Services.”

Over the next few years, OnStar Insurance Services plans to develop a digital insurance experience that is:

SECURE

OnStar Insurance Services envisions a world where customers can drive with added confidence knowing they are protecting themselves, their passengers and their vehicles whenever the unexpected happens. In the future, if an accident occurs, OnStar Insurance policyholders who have an OnStar Safety & Security plan will have added peace of mind knowing that Automatic Crash Response1 can notify an OnStar Emergency-certified Advisor2 who can send for help.

FAIR

OnStar Insurance Services is working with its insurance carrier partners to offer insurance that takes biased judgement out of insurance shopping by focusing on factors within the customer’s control: individual vehicle usage and rewarding smart driving habits that benefit road safety.

PERSONALIZED

OnStar Insurance Services plans to provide customers with personalized vehicle care and promote safer driving habits. With advanced technology and data-backed analyses of driving behavior, OnStar Insurance Services plans to build on the learnings of the OnStar Smart Driver feature to provide proactive recommendations for smarter driving habits so customers can drive more safely and potentially earn discounts.

EASY TO USE

OnStar Insurance Services seeks to create a centralized location for customers’ automotive insurance needs. In the coming years, OnStar will work to provide customers with a seamless insurance shopping experience. With OnStar Insurance Services, convenient online support will be available, and OnStar Insurance Services’ agents will stand ready to help customers with insurance needs.

Starting with Arizona residents, OnStar Insurance Services will initially offer OnStar Insurance to GM employees in Q4 2020, expanding to additional customers, including the general public, in early 2021.

Learn more at https://www.onstarinsurance.com/.

SOURCE: General Motors