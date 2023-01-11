Geely’s total sales reached 1.43 million units in 2022

Geely Auto sold 1,432,988 units in 2022, up 8% year-on-year

On January 9, Geely Auto announced its December and annual sales figures for 2022: 146,017 passenger cars were sold in December, and the total cumulative sales of Geely Auto for 2022 reached 1,432,988 units, up 8% year-on-year, with production and sales exceeding one million units for six consecutive years.

Geely promoted the “new four” transformation and “Intelligent Geely 2025” strategy in 2022, and by ongoing investment and thorough planning in the electrification and intelligence fields, doubled the rate of new energy vehicles.

To more firmly and quickly promote the transformation to electrification, intelligence, and globalization, to continuously improve market share, and to usher in a new era of intelligent electric development, Geely Auto will set a sales target of 1.65 million units in 2023, of which new energy vehicle sales will increase by more than 100% compared with the total sales achieved in 2022.

New Energy Transformation

Geely Auto successfully implemented a new energy transformation in 2022, building a new electrification system while simultaneously developing hybrid, pure electricity, methanol, and other multi-technology paths, doubling sales and penetration rates. The annual cumulative sales of new energy vehicles reached 328,727 units.

In the field of pure electricity, the fashionable and intelligent pure electric Geometry series saw sales rise by more than 35% in December to 18,728 units, and cumulative sales for the year have risen by a remarkable 170% year over year, reaching 149,389 units sold, accounting for a significant portion of Geely Auto’s new energy growth.

GBRC crystal structure, capsule battery and other battery swapping technologies have made full use of the battery swapping market, forming Geely’s system strength and competitiveness in the battery swapping technologies.

In the field of methanol, Geely has continued to deepen the methanol vehicle market in 2022, and has launched the fourth-generation Emgrand hybrid car to accelerate the promotion and application of methanol vehicles.

Geely’s Leishen Power

Leishen Power, the intelligent hybrid system developed by Geely, continued to improve during 2022. Thanks to its 43.32% engine thermal efficiency, the 40% fuel efficiency and other groundbreaking technologies, Leishen Power has become the leader of the new era of hybridization. As a result of this increased maturity, the new technology will become a new growth point for Geely Auto sales in 2023.

Intelligent Transformation

In the field of intelligence, Geely Auto has carried out global deployment in core technologies such as intelligent driving, intelligent network connection, intelligent cockpit, and vehicle chips around the “smart Geely technology ecological network”.

In terms of smart architecture and cockpit, this year Geely has upgraded Boyue L and other models to the electronic architecture GEEA2.0 with concentrated functional domains. At the same time, it is matched with the latest Qualcomm 8155 car-machine chip to realize the OTA upgrade of the smart cockpit. Geometry G6/M6 and Huawei have joined forces to create a super electric smart cockpit based on HarmonyOS, promoting intelligence to become a new development trend in the mainstream pure electric market.

In terms of intelligent driving, Geely Auto has focused on the layout of L2+ and L3 intelligent driving technologies. The new generation of “NOA high-end intelligent driving assistance system” has been applied to Boyue L, and will be applied to the latest products of Lynk & Co, Geely and Geometry in the future. Users Different functions can be subscribed and upgraded through FOTA, and the driving experience is constantly evolving.

SOURCE: Geely