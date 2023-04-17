Geely showcases new energy technologies at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023

Geely Auto will showcase its new energy products at the 20th Shanghai International Auto Industry Exhibition

Geely Auto will debut with its new energy products at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition which will officially open on April 18, 2023 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai. During the exhibition, Geely Auto wants to revitalize the brand with a new image and introduce new products under the theme of “Imagine more, Experience more” that aims to bring global user community a brand-new visual experience.

Geely Group will showcase 21 new energy products at the Shanghai Auto show 2023 which includes vehicles from Geely, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR and more. At the booth, Geely Auto will display the Geely Yinhe Electric Hybrid SUV L7 and the Concept Car along with four Geometry Pure Electric Series.

Geely Yinhe, the high-value new energy vehicle series which was released in February this year, will be displayed as a blockbuster product of Geely Auto at Shanghai Auto Show. This is Geely’s response to the changes in the new energy era, and a symbol of Geely’s embrace to new things.

Geely Yinhe series has been officially introduced to global consumers at the “Geely Yinhe New Energy Strategy Conference” held at the home stadium of the Hangzhou Asian Games in February this year. The exhibition will also focus on Yinhe L7 smart cockpit and Super Experience Consumer scheduled for global release.

Geely’s core technology achievements, such as the new-generation Leishen hybrid system and smart cabin N OS, will also be one of the core highlights at the exhibition. The Geely Auto booth at the exhibition is built and set up with a high-tech interactive and immersive experience area for users to witness the state-of-the-art product technology of Geely Auto. The booth will also adopt a new design to show global users the new brand image and visual identity moving forward.

SOURCE: Geely