Geely model plans and production outlook to 2022 – a new Automotive World report

Even by the standards of the dynamic Chinese market, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH) is noteworthy for its rapid growth, the scope of its ambition and its bold deal-making.

This exclusive Automotive World report examines the prospects for the Geely group’s light vehicle operations, which include the Geely brand, as well as Gleagle, Zhidou, Proton, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), Lynk & Co, Volvo Car and Polestar.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey, commented: “We expect to hear of rapid developments at the major Chinese car companies, but Geely is on a different level. This report recognises the company’s achievements to date, through organic growth and successful stewardship of acquisitions such as Volvo Cars. However, while the report anticipates further significant growth, it also notes that Geely’s planned expansion outside China will follow a much lower trajectory than the company envisages.”

This exclusive Automotive World report discusses the OEM’s model plans and provides a production outlook to 2022.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview & strategic plan

Chapter 2: Sales, product development & brand strategy

Chapter 3: Production network and outlook

Appendix (Excel)

o Geely model plans

o Geely production by brand and model (2013-2017)

o Geely production forecasts by brand and model (2018-2022)

INFO

