Geely Chairman Li Shufu presented with ‘Man of the Year’ accolade by europe’s largest automotive jury

The AUTOBEST GALA 2018 saw 31 nations gather at the European motoring jury’s annual awards for a glittering ceremony in Salzburg’s historic Karl Böhm Saal this week.

With 31 countries represented, AUTOBEST is the largest independent motoring Jury in Europe. No less than 95% of the European population is represented by the jury’s many international motoring media outlets.

The “MANBEST 2017” honour was awarded to Mr. Li Shufu, the Founder and Chairman of Geely Holding Group. Starting from a humble Chinese village with a small refrigerator business, Chairman Li continues to build his empire with an expansive and growing automotive group, integrating leading brands from across the globe that include Volvo Cars, Proton, Lotus and London Taxi. The group has also embarked on the launch of a revolutionary approach to the car market with the new Lynk & Co brand – which is already established as a top seller in China, just weeks after going on sale. More recently, the group completed the acquisition of Terrafugia, a remarkable startup for flying cars from California.

Commenting on the award, Founder and Chairman of AUTOBEST, Mr. Dan Vardie, said:

“Li Shufu is a great example of a visionary in the automotive industry, proving that with the right strategy, determination and bravery, success will follow. Mr. Li and Geely are the first Chinese winners in the 17 years of AUTOBEST awards, but I do not think they will be the last. Our jury of 31 leading automotive product journalists are a very tough panel, and it shows how far China and Geely has come in this industry in terms of quality, engineering, design, technology and clever marketing to win over these seasoned motoring critics. Huge congratulations to Mr. Li and all at Geely and its brands.”

