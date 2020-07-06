Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for June 2020 was 110,129 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of June 2020 was 110,129 units, an increase of approximately 21% from the same period last year and up approximately 1% from May 2020. Of the total sales volume in June 2020, 8,750 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was down around 34% year-on-year to 4,109 units in the month of June 2020. During the month of June 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 106,020 units, an increase of around 25% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first half of 2020 was 530,446 units, a decrease of approximately 19% from the same period last year, and achieving 38% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,410,000 units in 2020.

During the month of June 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 37,154 units, 70,167 units and 2,808 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 13,214 units, up around 53% year-on-year and reaching the highest monthly sales volume level over the last seven months.

SOURCE: Geely