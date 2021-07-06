Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for 1H 2021 reach 630,237 units up 19% YoY

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group for the month of June 2021 was 100,163 units, a decrease of approximately 9% from the same period last year, but up approximately 4% from May 2021

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of June 2021 was 100,163 units, a decrease of approximately 9% from the same period last year, but up approximately 4% from May 2021. Of the total sales volume in June 2021, 7,515 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up approximately 71% year-on-year to 7,043 units in the month of June 2021. During the month of June 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 93,120 units, a decrease of around 12% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first half of 2021 was 630,237 units, an increase of approximately 19% from the same period last year, achieving 41% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.

During the month of June 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 30,907 units, 67,960 units and 1,296 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 17,077 units, up around 29% year-on-year.

During the month of June 2021, the shipping volume of the Group’s exports of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles to the European market was 650 units, and the total shipment volume in the first half of 2021 was 3,646 units.

In addition to the sales volume disclosed above, LYNK & CO JV started to deliver vehicles to its customers in the European market under its innovative subscription model in the month of June 2021, during which a total of 231 units of vehicle were delivered to its subscription customers.

SOURCE: Geely