Geely Auto expands its product lineup in Mexico with the launch of new Emgrand

October 15, 2024, Geely Auto, celebrating its upcoming first anniversary in Mexico, has proudly launched the New Emgrand. This stylish and technologically advanced compact sedan marks another significant milestone for Geely in this promising market. The New Emgrand is focused at the sedan market with its sleek design, advanced safety features, spacious interiors and innovative technologies.

Over 150 local partners, media friends, and users from Mexico attended the launch event to witness the debut of the New Emgrand. The live broadcast was a resounding success, reaching 24,000 viewers and sparking widespread excitement on social media due to New Emgrand’s impressive design, high-quality interior, and competitive pricing.

The New Emgrand is the sixth model and first sedan in Mexico for the Geely brand. Built on the BMA platform, this compact sedan delivers exceptional comfort, handling and safety protection for drivers and passengers. The introduction of this model further expands the array of driving options available to local consumers within the sedan segment market.

As of September 2024, there are 3.92 million units sold globally over the past 15 years, the Emgrand family has proven its popularity and durability. This well-received model is currently driving on the roads of 21 countries worldwide.

In just one year, Geely’s Mexican subsidiary has successfully delivered quality service to a large number of customers. To celebrate this milestone, Geely Mexico invited owners of the Okavango, Coolray, GX3 Pro, and Starray, as well as a prospective New Emgrand buyer, to share their stories and insights about the brand.

The launch of the New Emgrand further demonstrates Geely’s long-term commitment to the Mexican market and its goal of enhancing family travel with intelligent and convenient experiences. Geely confidently views the New Emgrand as a key player in the company’s global growth, and a vehicle that will bring a fresh perspective to the Mexican market.

