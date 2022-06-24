GAZ introduces new NN generation models for retail and mobile business

Gorky Automobile Plant presents new vehicle models for goods delivery and retail. Among the vehicles presented: Sobol NN compact urban delivery van (pre-production model), GAZelle NN refrigerator van and food truck on GAZelle NN chassis.

Gorky Automobile Plant, vehicle manufacturer providing transportation solutions for small and medium businesses, presents vehicles for urban transportation, retail and mobile business.

The introduction of Sobol NN urban delivery van to GAZ lineup reflects the rapidly growing demand for a compact, maneuverable and at the same time spacious and comfortable delivery vehicle from online retail companies and delivery services. Due to its compact dimensions (length 5120 mm and height 2430 mm) and small turning radius (5.4 m), the truck can easily move through heavy traffic, narrow streets and busy warehouses, park in the yards without interfering with cars.

Sobol NN three-seater van prototype with cargo space of 7.8 cubic meters is already available. The cargo compartment dimensions (l/w/h) – 2600*1860*1614 mm. In the future, the Sobol NN family will include vans with single and double-row cabins with different variants of body height, as well as minibuses.

GAZelle NN refrigerator van is designed for transportation of cargo with strict temperature requirements, such as frozen foods. The use of modern technologies and materials provides for a larger cargo space – 13.12 cubic meters, while maintaining the minimum weight of the cargo superstructure less than 800 kg. The frame and the body structural elements are designed to protect the body from deformation when driving on uneven roads, ensuring the strength and safety of the entire structure. Reinforced thermal insulation allows maintaining the temperature of the transported cargo at up to -20°С. Refrigeration unit power – up to 2800 W. Vehicle equipment includes 15 cargo fixation points, rear view camera, wide low entry door opening, interior lighting system and a safe for storing money and documents.

Modern and distinctive design of the food truck on GAZelle NN chassis will attract attention at public events, and its flexible layout allow the choice of customized dimensions depending on the needs of particular business. The truck has all necessary equipment to cook food and make beverages in autonomous operation: frying panel, charcoal grill, deep fryer, microwave oven, toaster, coffee maker. Two tables, one of which is provided with cooled surface, water supply and exhaust ventilation system provide for comfortable work for a team of three people. It has power outlets of on-board network and a gasoline generator. A built-in rechargeable battery ensures operation of the refrigeration equipment even while on the move. Fiberglass body surface is highly resistant to mechanical damage.

SOURCE: GAZ