GAC launches M8 and M6 Pro, reinventing MPV experience in the Philippines

GAC, a leading automobile manufacturer, has officially launched its highly anticipated M8 and M6 Pro models in the Philippines, expanding its local offerings to seven nameplates. The unveiling of these luxury MPVs promises to redefine the mobility experience for Filipino consumers, offering unparalleled performance, safety, and innovation.

On March 22, nearly 300 distinguished guests attended the launch event for M6 Pro. Among the attendees were executives from GAC’s esteemed partner, Astara Philippines, as well as dealer partners, motoring and lifestyle media, and VIP guests. Brand ambassadors Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, one the country’s most iconic power couples in show business, also graced the event and shared their insights in an exclusive interview on stage.

Blending practicality and sophistication, the M6 Pro is designed for modern families on the go. With a wheelbase of 2810mm, this spacious MPV features second-row captain’s chairs with dual-zone automatic air conditioning for unparalleled comfort. Safety details include front dual and curtain airbags, an ADAS system, and ISOFIX anchors for children’s seats to ensure a secure journey.

To celebrate the M6 Pro’s release, GAC displayed the seven-seater family SUV in public for three days, offering local customers a chance to experience the model’s abundant space, optimal comfort, and versatility in person. The event, themed “GAC Family Day”, featured test drives, educational safe driving lectures, along with family-friendly activities in park-like settings across Manila.

Prior to the M6 Pro launch, the introduction of the M8 to the Philippine market several weeks ago has already generated significant excitement among automotive enthusiasts in the country.

With its commanding front grille and sharp contour lines, the M8 is designed for customers who prioritize luxury and style in their road traveling. Following a 2-2-3 configuration, the premium MPV comes equipped with power-adjustable seats in the first and second rows, along with a foldable feature for flexible cargo space. The roomy, deluxe cabin features a 14.6-inch multifunctional touchscreen and a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel.

The M8 and M6 Pro mark the first installment of several new models planned for launch by GAC in the coming year. With the release of the two models, GAC is poised to set a new benchmark in the country’s luxury MPV landscape, marking another significant milestone in its mission to drive success across the globe.

SOURCE: GAC