Future oriented: 122 MAN natural gas city buses for Cairo

Natural gas city buses from MAN are especially environmentally friendly and economically attractive – two important reasons why the Cairo Transport Authority (CTA) ordered 122 natural gas buses. They were produced in cooperation with the local importer, Kastour Egypt for Industry & Trading, which already delivered the first natural gas buses to the CTA at the beginning of December 2018. The delivery of an additional 60 vehicles is planned for July 2019, and the last units are to be handed over in the first quarter of 2020.

The city buses are based around an MAN type A69 chassis. The two-axle low-entry chassis is driven by a gas engine with 310 hp (228 kW) and meets the EEV emission standard. “More than 20 million people a day use public transport in the Egyptian capital; there is an urgent need for modern, safe and sustainable means of transport. Natural gas buses make a significant contribution to this, by meeting the requirements of modern urban transport,” says Adel Lünz, Head of MAN Center NWC Africa and adds: “Furthermore, they impress due to long maintenance intervals, easy servicing and lower fuel costs.”

The Cairo Transport Authority was also particularly concerned with the issue of safety, and various assistance systems, such as the electronic brake system (EBS), meet this need. The buses have also been equipped with disc brakes and an automatic fire-extinguishing system in the engine compartment, among other things.

The ZF Ecolife automatic gearbox with integrated hydraulic retarder combines sustainable driving with a high level of efficiency, and ensures impressively smooth running. Electronically controlled air suspension (ECAS) also improves driving comfort and makes boarding easier for passengers by allowing the bus to conveniently kneel on the boarding side. Passengers can choose from 33 seats and 67 standing places.

The MAN chassis is designed to suit the individual requirements of the customers and the market precisely. The driver’s workplace, for example, features an instrument display in Arabic. Kastour Egypt for Industry & Trading and experts from MAN Truck & Bus also worked in close cooperation to develop the design of the low-floor bus. “The Kastour Egypt for Industry & Trading production facilities in Cairo have been producing bodies for MAN trucks and buses for over 23 years. The current CTA order – which we are very pleased about – also illustrates the excellent cooperation between MAN and its local partners,” says Adel Lünz.

SOURCE: MAN Bus