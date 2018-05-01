All future DS models from 2025 will all be electrified versions

For DS, a French brand established in Paris and committed to the Formula E Championship, the ePrix, held at the weekend around the prestigious Les Invalides (Hôtel des Invalides) was an ideal opportunity for the brand to reveal the strategy for the electrification of its vehicles.

While DS Automobiles has already announced that the second generation of its models would be available in an electrified version (hybrid or electric), CEO, Yves Bonnefont, revealed that: “starting in 2025, each new DS will be launched exclusively with electrified powertrains. Our ambition is very clear: for DS to be among the global leaders in electrified cars in its segment.

“Our strategy is underway with the arrival of DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, fitted with a hybrid (petrol-electric) drivetrain and boasting 300hp, and is to be followed soon with the presentation of the first 100% electric DS model. See you at the Paris Motor Show!”

FROM TRACK TO ROAD – THE ROLLOUT OF THE DS STRATEGY:

As a pioneer, DS Automobiles has been committed to Formula E since its formation as a Brand (in June 2014). An avant-gardist in this electrified motor sport, it now welcomes the arrival of new, competing brands in the coming seasons. With DS E-TENSE FE 19, its new-generation single-seater developed by the teams from DS PERFORMANCE – its Motor Sport Department, it is the only French brand to be an FIA-approved manufacturer for the 2018/2019 season.

Being a true test and development environment for DS Automobiles, Formula E plays a key role in the strategy for the electrification of its models: the knowledge and experience of electric technology gained is and will be used on its series cars, now and in the coming years.

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 will have its first official outing in autumn 2019. It will offer four-wheel drive, 300hp and a 30-mile driving range in zero emission mode (WLTP drive cycle). Starting with DS 7 CROSSBACK, all future DS models will have electrified versions. This is why DS Automobiles will be proud to present its first 100% electric DS model at the forthcoming 2018 Paris Motor Show. Following on from this momentum, starting in 2025, every new DS model will be available only in electrified versions (either hybrid or 100% electric, or both).

About DS AUTOMOBILES

A French brand born in Paris, DS was founded on 1 June 2014. Its ambition is to embody in the automotive industry the French luxury know-how. Driven by its outstanding heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, the DS Collection comprises DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 4S*, DS 5, DS 5LS*, DS 6* (China market only) and DS 7 CROSSBACK. The models in the DS range stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement and attention to detail, advanced technology and dynamic serenity.

DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV featuring Parisian-style innovation and savoir-faire, ushers in the second generation of DS models. Committed to high-performance hybrid and electric cars, the Brand will launch the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, the hybrid powertrain by DS, in 2019.

DS 7 CROSSBACK are available from dedicated network, in DS Stores and DS Salons. DS also has a flagship store, DS WORLD PARIS, 33 rue François 1er in Paris, France. DS represents a brand experience that goes beyond the products to include ONLY YOU, a collection of exclusive services.

