Fuso maintains top share in key international markets as Daimler Truck achieves financial targets in 2022

MFTBC majority shareholder Daimler Truck has achieved its 2022 financial targets and holds a positive outlook for 2023

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) announces that majority shareholder Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) has achieved its financial targets for 2022, benefitting from robust demand in its key markets. At 520,291 units, 14% more trucks and buses were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year (455,445 units). The group’s Truck Asia segment, which includes the FUSO brand, achieved 9% above the previous year in volume sales at 155,967 units.

In Indonesia, where a new Euro IV-compatible product lineup was introduced, FUSO trucks sustained their position as market leader, at a 41.1% share of market. Supported by improved overall demand, particularly in the mining sector, sales and order intake levels saw an increase against the previous year. The Canter, a longtime mainstay in the Indonesian trucking industry, remained the local favorite with a majority of the light-duty segment.

In Europe, FUSO managed to achieve a market share of 39.1% in the relevant 3.5-10 ton truck market segment, which represents a growth of 2.0% against 2021 results[2]. With orders opened for the remodeled all-electric eCanter after the vehicle’s European premiere at the IAA Transportation 2022, FUSO is also expected to grow favorably among a customer base requiring sustainable last-mile delivery solutions.

Sales developed favorably in other notable markets in the Asia Pacific region. In Singapore, FUSO achieved a share of 22.5% — a growth of approximately 2.2% compared to the previous year. FUSO also maintained its leadership position in New Zealand at 20.1%, supported by market demand and a strong performance in the heavy-duty segment with the Shogun truck[3]. Sales of the new eCanter will also be expanded to both New Zealand and Singapore, as well as Australia and Hong Kong in the near future.

Overall, unit sales grew positively for the FUSO brand in the majority of foreign markets in comparison to 2021, despite challenges in global logistics and parts availability. Although difficult economic conditions continue, Daimler Truck has announced it expects a robust development in important commercial vehicles sales markets in 2023. In the coming months, MFTBC will be ramping up its e-mobility efforts with further regional launches of the eCanter truck, following the start of sales in Europe and Japan.

[1] Trucks Asia develops, manufactures, and sells truck and buses under the FUSO and BharatBenz brands. It also sells trucks and buses under the Mercedes-Benz brand in the Asian region.

[2] Share of market figure for Europe based on relevant segment of 3.5-10 ton trucks.

[3] Share of market figure for New Zealand based on trucks and light-duty buses.

SOURCE: Fuso