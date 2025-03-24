Further growth in February: Stellantis achieves its best market share of the last 12 months in the total EU29 market and accelerates in the electric segment

In February, Stellantis consolidated the positive results of the previous month and achieved its best result of the last 12 months: 18.1%[1] share on the total EU29 PC+CV market (January closed at 17.1%), confirming its leadership in France, Italy, and Portugal



After the positive results in January, Stellantis continues to gain momentum in February, making strides in both the total EU29 market and various segments, achieving its best market share of the last 12 months.

To be underlined the performance in the challenging electric vehicle segment, where Stellantis steadily grows and strengthens its second place in the EU29 ranking, while grabbing the top step of the podium in the hybrid segment. The Citroën brand and Stellantis Pro One achieved respectable performances, and the launch of the FIAT Grande Panda is imminent…

Commercial Vehicles Market – Stellantis Pro One reinforces its leadership

The Stellantis Pro One family, which includes in Europe the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel/Vauxhall and PEUGEOT brands, confirms its supremacy with the best result of the last 12 months: a market share of 32% (29.5% in January) and first place in 8 of the 10 main markets: Austria, Belux, France (YTD market share of 40.4%!), Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain.

Particularly noteworthy is Portugal, with absolute leadership in February, achieving a market share of 65.1%.

BEV Market – Stellantis records an “electrifying” February

January had already shown positive signs, but in February Stellantis made a leap forward, achieving a market share of 14.1% in the electric vehicle market (12.9% in January) and maintained market leadership in France (with a 10pp advantage over the best competitor), Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Stellantis is also #1 in the total hybrid vehicle market, with a market share of 16.8% in February and 16% YTD.

Noteworthy is the performance of the new Citroën ë-C3, which, just launched, is already the best-selling electric vehicle in both France and Italy.

Once again, the supremacy in the CV segment is highlighted: Stellantis Pro One, with its electric range, is the undisputed leader both in February (market share of 34.1%) and YTD (32.4). One in three BEV vehicles sold is a Stellantis brand.

CV+PC Market – Stellantis consolidates second place and achieves its highest market share of the last year

On the total market, Stellantis confirmed its second position among European OEMs in February and achieved the highest market share of the last 12 months: 18.1% (January closed at 17.1%). The leadership in the markets of France, Italy, and Portugal remains unchanged, with significant growth in Austria.

In France, PEUGEOT 2008 in first place and PEUGEOT 3008 in second lead the SUV segment, demonstrating continuous growth of the brand in all segments.

In Italy, Stellantis achieved three more records, with the FIAT Pandina as the overall best-seller in the total market, Jeep ® Avenger as the leading SUV for several months, and Alfa Romeo Junior #1 in the premium B-SUV segment. Also noteworthy are the performances of the Citroën brand, which continues to grow in various segments, while the new Citroën C3 has already established itself as the third model in the total market and first among petrol models.

Points out Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer for Stellantis “The 18.1% share recorded in the European Market at the end of February is the best result we achieved in the last 12 months, significantly higher than the trend in the last quarter of 2024, which stood at 15.4 % market share and even higher than January (17.1%). This continuity of results comes from our resilience in dealing with uncertainties in the industry, but above all from the great teamwork done together by Brands and Markets, who pool their expertise to proactively respond to our customers’ needs.”

SOURCE: Stellantis