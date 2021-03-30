From diesel to hydrogen: MAHLE opens new test center in Stuttgart

MAHLE has put a new test center for hydrogen applications into operation on a 1,400-square-metre site in Stuttgart/Germany. The company has invested around EUR 2 million in the new facility, further expansion being planned. The rigs will be used to test components for fuel cells and close to zero-emissions engines running on hydrogen in order to develop economical and robust system solutions for the automotive industry. MAHLE traditionally has strong expertise in the areas of air management, filtration, thermal management, and power electronics. Around 100 employees are working on hydrogen-related projects at the technology group’s location in Stuttgart. MAHLE has been a supplier for fuel cell vehicles since more than ten years.

“Our new hydrogen test center is an important step and another example of a successful transformation project by MAHLE,” says Dr. Martin Berger, Vice President Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering at MAHLE. “After all, testing at this location was so far linked to combustion engines only.”

The test center’s activities will focus on developing drive systems and components for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. MAHLE believes that hydrogen in fuel cells and combustion engines is an important contribution to sustainable transportation.

With this new test center, Stuttgart-based automotive supplier MAHLE is strengthening its research and development activities in this field. As a member of the Hydrogen Council, MAHLE also campaigns at political level for the promotion of hydrogen technology. The Hydrogen Council is a global initiative consisting of leading energy, transport, and industrial companies and advocates hydrogen as an essential element towards decarbonization of the entire global economy.

SOURCE: MAHLE