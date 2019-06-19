Free2Move trials vehicle subscription service

The subscription can be stopped at any time, at no charge, with a one month’s notice.

The service adapts to the customers’ lifestyle, allowing them to switch vehicles, adjust their mileage or take a break between two vehicles, at any point in time.

The customer selects a vehicle on the Car On Demand website based on their needs, budget and expected mileage. The recent vehicle, inspected and certified by Groupe PSA is delivered within 14 days to the address of their choice.

The monthly subscription includes rental, insurance, assistance, maintenance (including tyres) and vehicle registration fees.

With this new service, customers can enjoy the benefits of a vehicle without the constraints and unforeseen costs.

Led by Groupe PSA’s Business Lab, the trial is aimed at both individual and corporate users and is initially being carried out in France.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA