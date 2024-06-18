Free2move gears up for a record-breaking summer: Car sharing parking reopens at Madrid Airport

Free2move announces the reopening of its car sharing parking at Madrid's Adolfo Suárez - Barajas Airport to accommodate an anticipated record surge in summer tourism

Travelers at Madrid Airport now have access to convenient and reliable car sharing parking. The popular free-floating car sharing service Free2move reopens its parking at terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4 at the Madrid Adolfo Suárez – Barajas airport, major hub of the Madrid city. From today, the parking lots will be available, reachable with one of the 700 EV cars in the Madrid fleet of Free2move. This increases the range of transport choices for passengers, both tourists and business, to get to the airport, situated 15 kilometers far from the city center.

Flexibility with parkings in terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4

To enhance the user experience, Free2move has opened access to spacious drop-off car sharing parks at terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4. This infrastructure enables quicker and more efficient vehicle pick-up and drop-off, greatly improving the convenience of using their services at the airport for both domestic and international travelers.

Easy access with all cars and attractive price rates

To use Free2move’s car sharing service, customers just need to find a car nearby that they can reserve through the Free2move app. They can pick up the car at the airport and drop it anywhere within the designated zones downtown, or take the car downtown and drop it at the airport. The opening and closing of the car work via the app. To cope with the massive influx of tourists in summer, Free2move imposes no restrictions on the vehicles that can access its car sharing parking at the airport. All vehicles of the fleet can go there, providing maximum flexibility and ensuring that there is always a car available when needed.

Furthermore, Free2move offers additional drop-off from just €5.99, positioning it as a very attractive option compared to its competitors also operating at the airport, ensuring a competitive pricing that users can enjoy a cost-effective service without compromising on quality or convenience.

“As we are doing everywhere in Europe, we are very pleased to provide once again our customers the car sharing parking at Madrid Airport, a strategic location for the development and growth of our business in Spain. We are committed to improving the customer experience, making the delivery and collection of the vehicle more personalized and convenient for all users” says Brigitte Courtehoux, Chief Executive Officer Free2move.

SOURCE: Stellantis