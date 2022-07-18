Free2move becomes a world leader in mobility with acquisition of Share Now

Acceleration of Free2move’s strategic plan in Europe and in the United States

Free2move today announced the completion of the acquisition of Share Now, the market leader and pioneer of free-floating car sharing in Europe. With this acquisition, Free2move continues its aggressive growth plan as a worldwide mobility leader and expanding its mobility hubs concept to 14 new cities. Share Now’s executive management team remains in place.

“We are very enthusiastic about the new chapter we are about to write with Share Now, the European leader in free-floating car-sharing,” said Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2move CEO. “Free2move and Share Now are very complementary and our joint expertise now grants us the savoir-faire to truly innovate in the worldwide mobility market. I offer a very warm welcome to every Share Now colleague as they join the Free2move family.”

“We are very happy to join Free2move,” said Olivier Reppert, CEO Share Now. “We will keep moving forward together to meet our customers’ expectations for increasingly sustainable, innovative and flexible mobility.”

Free2move is a worldwide mobility player for B2B and B2C customers with a fleet of more than 450,000 cars offering rental, car sharing and subscription services, and a network of more than 500,000 parking places. With this acquisition, Free2move expands its reach now to 32 European and U.S. mobility hubs.

The Share Now acquisition will allow Free2move to rapidly reach Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 goal of 15 million customers and €2.8 billion in revenue by 2030. It will also open new synergies and enhance the profitability of the two companies.

