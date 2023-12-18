FPT Launches Automotive Technology Subsidiary, Facilitating SDV Transition

FPT outlines its plans for a new subsidiary, FPT Automotive, that will focus on developing software solutions for the auto industry

Global technology services provider FPT officially launches its automotive technology subsidiary – FPT Automotive. With a mission to drive the advancement of software-defined vehicles (SDV), shape the new mobility era, and deliver the highest standards of safety and superior experiences to customers, FPT Automotive sets its sights on becoming a billion-dollar world-class automotive services and products provider in 2030.

The ceremony was hosted in Texas, USA, with the attendance of FPT’s senior executives, clients, partners and representative from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Houston

FPT Automotive offers a comprehensive suite of engineering services encompassing in-vehicle infotainment, Electronic Control Units (ECU), functional safety, security, automotive UI/UX design, wireless connectivity, and digital engineering. Central to these offerings is MaaZ, the proprietary AUTOSAR for turn-key ECU solutions. Leveraging its strength in software development, the company aims to empower global tier-1 suppliers, OEMs, and chipmakers to enhance market competitiveness and deliver more connected, intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready vehicles.

The company ensures full compliance with industry standards such as ISO26262 for functional safety management and Automotive SPICE for software development processes in the automotive sector. FPT Automotive currently has a global team of 4,000 automotive software engineers and experts across diversified delivery models, allowing streamlined solutions, optimized cost, and adaptability to clients’ and industry’s changing requirements. Its major markets include the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, and Vietnam.

FPT Corporation Founder and Chairman, Dr. Truong Gia Binh joined the event virtually from Hanoi, Vietnam

The launch of FPT Automotive responds to the global demand for SDVs, aligns with FPT’s strategic investment in automotive product engineering services and solutions, and leverages its extensive expertise. It allows a more client-centric approach, accelerated by global account management and M&As.

“With more than 10 years of experience in the automotive industry, a diverse pool of talented human resources, the latest technologies like AI, cloud computing, and computer vision, as well as partnerships and investments with renowned companies like Landing AI and Cardinal Peak, we aspire to accelerate the rapid development of automotive, a sector now determined by software,” said FPT Corporation Founder and Chairman, Dr. Truong Gia Binh.

“Automotive has been one of our key growth engines. This new subsidiary reaffirms our commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies and working with leading experts and partners to create pioneering products and services for the development of automotive technology. With FPT Automotive, we are well-positioned to address emerging market needs, unlock new opportunities, and deliver exceptional performance for our clients globally,” said FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha.

“FPT Automotive aims to continue sharpening our focus on software-defined vehicles and actively contribute to the development of a smart mobility society. In the next five years, we look forward to partnering with global leaders in automotive technology to enhance our portfolio, with focus on automotive audio, incorporating AI into various solutions for software-defined vehicles, developing CDC solution, and having a complete AUTOSAR platform to ensure end-to-end development,” said FPT Automotive CEO Kinh Nguyen.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2022, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$1.87 billion and 60,000+ employees.

