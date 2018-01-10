Ford UK manufacturing expertise supports best-in-class performance for first-ever Ford F-150 diesel pickup

Ford’s new 3.0-litre Power Stroke diesel engine – manufactured by Ford of Europe – will deliver best-in-class torque, towing capacity and payload capacity for F-150 pickup customers in the US, from later this year.

Assembled at Ford’s Dagenham Engine Plant, UK, the first-ever diesel powertrain for the top-selling F-150 delivers 250 horsepower (253PS) and 440lb/ft (596Nm) of torque in US-specification – more than any other diesel-powered pickup in its segment. Peak torque is delivered from 1,750 rpm, contributing to the F-150’s 11,400lb (5,171kg) towing capacity and 2,020lb (916kg) payload capacity, alongside targeted EPA-estimated 30mpg highway rating fuel-efficiency, according to U.S. testing conventions.

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-litre Power Stroke V6 engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, vice president Global Powertrain Engineering. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

Ford’s Dagenham Engine Plant, the company’s largest diesel engine production facility globally, employs 3,000 people and last year produced 800,000 engines for the UK and export to markets globally.

“The unbeatable pulling power of a diesel engine makes it the perfect match for the iconic F‑150 pickup, something F-Series fans in the US are about to discover for themselves,” said Stephen Gill, director, Powertrain Engineering, Ford of Europe. “Ford of Europe’s expertise in diesel extends beyond manufacturing. Our Dagenham Diesel Centre, UK, is a centre of excellence for the development of sophisticated diesel engines, including the 2.0-litre Ford EcoBlue and all‑new 1.5-litre Ford EcoBlue.”

The new 3.0-litre Power Stroke delivers enhanced strength and reduced weight using technologies including compacted-graphite iron cylinder block construction and a forged-steel crank.

For greater responsiveness and reduced turbo lag, the engine features high-efficiency variable-geometry turbocharger. A common-rail fuel injection system precisely optimises performance and fuel-efficiency, while a high-pressure 29,000psi (2,000bar) fuel injection calibration enables smoother, quieter operation with reduced emissions.

Dual fuel filters are added for improved break-in, while a cast-aluminium oil pan and two-stage oil pump mean reduced parasitic loss and improved fuel-efficiency. A premium mechanical engine-driven fan and dual radiator shutters arrangement offers improved high temperature, high-altitude performance – a key advantage versus the electric cooling fans used by competitors.

In more moderate driving and towing conditions, the F-150 engine control system backs off the fan load through a viscous coupler, closing down the two radiator shutters for improved aerodynamic efficiency and reduced parasitic engine loss. Improved fuel-efficiency and emissions are supported by a specially calibrated SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission and Auto Start-Stop.

Ford sold 896,764 F-Series trucks in the US in 2017 – a 9.3 per cent increase year-over-year, representing its best performance since 2005. Last year, the F-Series marked 41 years as America’s Best-Selling Pickup.

Europe is a leading region for Ford global diesel engine development, with experts based in Dagenham as well as the Dunton Technical Centre, U.K.; Merkenich Technical Centre, Germany; and the Ford European Research and Innovation Centre, Germany.

