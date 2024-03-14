Ford Trucks and Iveco sign Memorandum of Understanding to examine potential synergies

Ford Trucks, the heavy commercial brand of Ford Otosan, and Iveco, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a potential collaboration on development of a new cabin for heavy-duty commercial vehicles

Present during the signing were Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group; Luca Sra, President of the Truck Business Unit at Iveco Group; Haydar Yenigün, President of Koç Holding Automotive Group; Güven Özyurt, General Manager of Ford Otosan and Emrah Duman, Vice President of Ford Trucks.

The non-binding MoU is a preliminary step in assessing the potential for the two companies to cooperate in the co-development of new products and technologies, encompassing components and systems within the cabin.

This agreement has the aim of enhancing competitiveness and improving solutions in compliance with the EU Direct Vision Standard and improving aerodynamics for CO 2 reduction through the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between Ford Trucks and Iveco.

SOURCE: Iveco