Ford: The future of electrification is here. What are we going to do about it?

With the growing shift to electrification, we are on the cusp of dramatically altering something that hasn’t changed in decades: The way we move. From personal vehicles to scooters and bikes, electrification is creating new forms of accessible transportation while helping to reduce congestion, reduce pollution and make it even easier to get to work and visit friends and family.

But there are challenges as well. The invention and adoption of vehicles and mass transit changed the way people lived, but also spurred cities themselves to transform. Now we must ask ourselves: Do we have the infrastructure to support all the new services being deployed today — and do people really think electrified transportation can help cities fight pollution, become more livable, more efficient and less stressful to traverse? In a recent Ford survey of city dwellers across the nation, the answer was a resounding “yes.”

So what’s next? On June 29, Ford is bringing together city officials, private businesses and community leaders through the City of Tomorrow Summit to discuss this very question. The pandemic has undoubtedly changed urban life, but as you’ll see below, communities are quite clear about the obstacles and opportunities presented by electrification — and how they want to see their cities adapt.

SOURCE: Ford