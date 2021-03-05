Ford senior leaders to describe opportunities in Europe at Jefferies Conference on March 10

Ford senior leaders will discuss the company’s European business and roadmap for sustained profitability with Jefferies lead auto analyst Philippe Houchois during the Exane BNP Paribas & Jefferies Geneva Motor Show Conference on Wednesday, March 10, at 8 a.m. ET.

The session will cover strategic topics such as the Ford of Europe redesign, plans to capitalize on the company’s growing commercial vehicles business, and future direction in the region for passenger vehicles.

The webcast will feature:

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe

Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe

Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations, Ford

SOURCE: Ford