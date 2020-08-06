Ford senior leaders to describe opportunities in Europe at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 12

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the company’s European business with J.P. Morgan lead auto analyst Ryan Brinkman during the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The session will cover strategic topics such as Ford’s European redesign and plans to capitalize on its growing commercial vehicles business and evolving capabilities in mobility.

The webcast will feature:

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe

Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe

Sarah-Jayne Williams, director, Ford Smart Mobility, Ford of Europe

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations, Ford Motor Company

Participants are encouraged to view the webcast using this link. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford