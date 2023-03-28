Ford Pro intensifies off-road appeal of its top-selling Ranger pickup with all-new Wildtrak X and Tremor models

Ford Pro today revealed the new Ranger Wildtrak X and Ranger Tremor – two exciting off-road focused models for the best-selling pickup’s most comprehensive line-up ever in Europe. Targeting customers who require enhanced capability in challenging off-road conditions, both models feature a substantially reworked chassis with unique suspension upgrades including advanced Bilstein dampers as standard. Off-road focused … Continued

Targeting customers who require enhanced capability in challenging off-road conditions, both models feature a substantially reworked chassis with unique suspension upgrades including advanced Bilstein dampers as standard. Off-road focused driver assistance systems 1 provide enhanced confidence, while the two new Ranger variants possess a rugged new style that reflects their prowess in tough conditions.

Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor offer the segment-first Flexible Rack System option to maximise load-carrying ability for longer items. The easy-to-use system will also be available as an option for Ranger Limited and Wildtrak models.

“The new Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor series follow the same recipe as our iconic Ranger Raptor; each one adds even more off-road ability and stunning looks to Europe’s most popular pickup. Together, they broaden the latest Ranger family to new levels, strengthening its appeal to more customers than ever,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe.

The introduction of Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor follows Ranger’s best-ever sales performance in Europe last year. 2 A record market share of 44.9 per cent and year-on-year share growth of 18 per cent capped eight consecutive years of segment leadership. Order books for both new models open from March 2023, with deliveries set from August 2023.

Ranger Wildtrak X

Ranger Wildtrak X builds on the Wildtrak model with a 26mm ride height increase and 30mm wider track width for sure-footedness on rugged terrain. 3 Standard Bilstein high-performance position‑sensitive dampers provide the right amount of damping force throughout their travel to enhance off-road ability without compromising on-road performance. An uprated heavy-duty power steering system and a protective steel bash plate deliver even more confidence off-road.

Standard new off-road technologies include Trail Turn Assist, 1 which uses brake-based torque vectoring to reduce turning radius by up to 25 per cent when tight turns are needed. Trail Control 1 operates in a similar way to cruise control: the driver can select a speed below 20mph and the vehicle will automatically manage acceleration and braking to maintain the selected speed while the driver concentrates on steering through difficult terrain.

Ford’s proven 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine powers all Wildtrak X models, 4 producing 500Nm of torque from 1,750rpm and 205PS paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. 5 An advanced new full-time four-wheel drive system with a reassuring set-and-forget mode is standard, designed to deliver capability when and where customers need it.

Ranger Wildtrak X sends a powerful visual message with a wider stance, underbody protection and increased ground clearance compared to the existing Wildtrak. Its distinctive look is further enhanced by a unique Asphalt Black grille surround and bumper H-bar, wheel arch trim and rear bumper. Optional matrix LED headlamps with auxiliary lamps in the grille deliver optimum visibility. Chunky Wildtrak X badges, blacked-out Ford ovals and matching black 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain white-lettered tyres complete the more hardcore off-road styling.

Inside, occupants benefit from unique Miko suede-trimmed seats with exclusive Wildtrak X embroidery, supported by soft-touch Terra suede with contrast Cyber Orange stitching on the upper dashboard, door trims and centre console. Built-in connectivity as standard to FordPass 6 and Ford Pro services such as FORDLiive enhance the ownership experience.

Ranger Tremor

The new Ranger Tremor 4 is based on the hard-working Ranger XLT and shares the chassis and technology upgrades as well as the new all-wheel drive system from Wildtrak X to suit customers who desire confident off-road ability.

The revised suspension geometry helps to create a tougher, more planted stance, enhanced by the increased track and extended arch mouldings. A distinctive long-leg tubular sports bar is fitted as standard and defines Ranger Tremor’s adventurous look, while cast aluminium side steps and exposed twin front tow hooks continue the function-led styling. Unique Boulder Grey exterior details and a darkened grille complete the model’s bold, distinctive appearance.

Ranger Tremor’s seats and floor feature water-resistant, easily-cleaned vinyl trim. An optional pre-wired overhead switch pack offers six inputs for winches, LED light bars and other equipment – which can be ordered via a Ford dealership or through the online Ford Shop.

Segment-first Flexible Rack System

Both Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor can be specified with Ford’s innovative new Flexible Rack System. 7 The unique feature’s folding roof rack and adjustable sliding rear load hoop allow long items to be carried above the roof rather than wedged between the tailgate and cab. This improves load security and frees up the load bed for other items. Flexible Rack System will also be available as an option for Ranger Limited and Wildtrak series from March 2023.

1 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

2 Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye

3 Always consult the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.

4 Ford Ranger Wildtrak X homologated CO 2 emissions 269-271g/km WLTP, homologated fuel efficiency 27.4mpg WLTP.

Ford Ranger Tremor homologated CO 2 emissions 270g/km WLTP, homologated fuel efficiency 27.4mpg WLTP.

CO 2 emission and fuel efficiency ranges may vary according to vehicle variants offered by individual markets. The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.

5 Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

6 FordPass App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

7 Flexible Rack System available on select models from 2023 production. Maximum load limit is 80kg (dynamic) and 250kg (static). Manual set-up required. Removal of antenna mast recommended when cargo positioned over antenna – may affect availability of radio, satellite and connected services. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution. Max payload varies and is based on accessories and vehicle configuration. See label on doorjamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.

SOURCE: Ford