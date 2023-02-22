Ford Pro gives Ford Transit drivers a high-def look at the road behind with an available Digital Rearview Mirror

Ford Pro™ continues to use technology to give commercial customers a better user experience while helping improve productivity with an available new Digital Rearview Mirror available on 2023 Ford Transit® and E-Transit™ vans

Ford Pro™ continues to use technology to give commercial customers a better user experience while helping improve productivity with an available new Digital Rearview Mirror available on 2023 Ford Transit® and E-Transit™ vans1.

The Digital Rearview Mirror features a high-definition monitor that displays a panoramic view of the area behind the van, allowing drivers to spot cyclists, pedestrians and other vehicles, even when a bulkhead, cargo, passengers or windowless rear doors are in the way.

The Digital Rearview Mirror

1Feature not available on Chassis Cab, Cutaway, Transit Trail and Low Roof models

