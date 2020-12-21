Ford Motor Company issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America.

Safety recall for select 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles for 7.3-liter engine cover thermal management

Affected vehicles may contain mispositioned insulation on the underside of the engine cover that does not fully extend to the perimeter, as intended. As a result, heat from the engine compartment can cause elevated temperatures on the passenger compartment surface of the engine cover. Under certain conditions, engine cover surface temperatures can further increase in vehicles modified with Stationary Elevated Idle Control or Battery Charge Protect.

Direct and continuous contact with certain areas of the surface of the engine cover in the passenger compartment may cause burns to the skin of the driver or front passenger.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 29,344 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 2,412 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant from May 11, 2019, to Nov. 13, 2020.

Dealers will check the engine cover for gaps between the rubber seal and the insulation. If needed, the dealer will install engine cover insulation patches in the right and left inner lower corners of the engine cover. The dealer will also update the powertrain calibration for heat management under certain elevated idle conditions. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S73.

Safety recall for select 2020-21 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles

In affected vehicles, the motor mount fasteners may become loose over time and disconnect from the engine, which could result in loss of power.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

This action affects approximately 1,405 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 65 in Canada and two in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant July 28-30, 2020.

Dealers will replace the right-hand motor mount fasteners. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S72.

SOURCE: Ford