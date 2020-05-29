Ford Motor Company issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

Select 2016-17 Ford Transit Connect vehicles

In affected vehicles, the driver and/or front passenger seat belt pretensioners may not deploy in a crash event in which the front seat belt pretensioners are activated. Even with the primary seat belt locking function operating properly, if the front seat belt pretensioner fails to deploy during a crash, it may increase the risk of injury to a front occupant.

Ford is not aware of any such non-deployments or injuries associated with this condition. This action affects 1,616 vehicles in the United States and 131 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Valencia Assembly Plant, July 17-31, 2016.

Dealers will inspect the driver and front passenger seat belt assemblies and replace those that were produced during the suspect date range. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S25.

Select 2020 Ford Mustang vehicles

Affected vehicles are equipped with an image processing module A – a forward-looking camera – that is misaligned to the vehicle. As a result of this misalignment, the camera may not function as intended. An incorrect forward-looking camera alignment calibration may cause features to have degraded functionality during vehicle operation. Those features include Pre-Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping System, Driver Alert and Auto High-Beam Control. The Pre-Collision Assist system’s effectiveness in detecting a frontal collision may be compromised, increasing the risk of an accident.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 24 vehicles in the United States and one in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 10-11, 2020.

Dealers will reconfigure the forward-looking camera by aligning the Lane Departure Warning system camera. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S26.

SOURCE: Ford