Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing three safety recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

Select 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Lincoln Navigator vehicles

Affected vehicles are equipped with nonfunctioning Pre-Collision Assist features, including Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support and Automatic Emergency Braking. This condition may prevent notifications to the driver indicating the features are inoperative. An inoperative Pre-Collision Assist system may not detect or reduce the risk or severity of a frontal collision. In fact, it could increase the risk of an injury or crash if the driver is relying on assistance from the system.

This condition affects Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with the standard camera-only Pre-Collision Assist system.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 25,081 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 1,106 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant and include:

2020 Ford Expedition vehicles built April 16, 2019, to March 20, 2020

2020 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built July 15, 2019, to March 19, 2020

Dealers will reprogram the body control module, antilock braking system, instrument panel cluster and headlamp control modules with the appropriate software calibration. Reprogramming will also require a tire pressure monitor system reset. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S20.

Select 2019-20 Ford Mustang and 2019 Ford Expedition vehicles

In affected vehicles, the “transmission not in park” warning message and associated chime are only active for three seconds when the transmission is not in park, the ignition is off, and the driver’s door is closed. The chime should remain active for 10 seconds and the transmission not in park warning message should display for 30 minutes when the driver’s door is closed.

A transmission not in park warning and chime with a shorter than designed duration could result in the driver exiting the vehicle when it is not in park and experiencing unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 10,460 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 158 in Canada and 17 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles include:

2019-20 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant April 26 to Oct. 10, 2019

2019 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck plant Oct. 16, 2018, to Oct. 13, 2019

Dealers will reprogram the instrument panel cluster. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S21.

Select 2014-17 Ford Transit Connect vehicles equipped with the panoramic vista roof

In affected vehicles, an improper bond may exist between the panoramic roof and the vehicle body that could result in wind noise, water leaks and, in some cases, separation from the vehicle.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 5,088 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 45 in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Valencia Assembly Plant, July 17, 2014, to Oct. 1, 2016.

Dealers will remove, clean and reinstall the panoramic roof glass on affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S22.

SOURCE: Ford