Ford, Lincoln improve in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study

Ford jumped 10 spots to 13th place, while Lincoln moved up six positions to rank 19th in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study

Ford jumped 10 spots to 13th place, while Lincoln moved up six positions to rank 19th in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

The study is based on responses from original owners of 2022 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership.

“We’re encouraged by the progress we’re making to improve quality while staying focused on tougher testing and rigorous monitoring of new vehicles to make sure they are as good as they can be when they leave the factory. We believe these actions will result in better long-term ownership experiences for our customers, like we saw in this year’s Vehicle Dependability Study,” said Josh Halliburton, Ford executive director of quality.

According to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study, the Bronco Sport ranked highest in initial quality among small SUVs.

SOURCE: Ford