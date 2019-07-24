Ford earns most J.D. Power APEAL Awards, sweeping pickup segments; Lincoln Navigator earns top Large Premium SUV

Ford brand wins four best-in-segment J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study (APEAL) Awards – more than any other brand

Built Ford Tough pickup trucks sweep midsize, large light-duty and heavy-duty segments, while Expedition wins Large SUV

Lincoln Navigator tops Large Premium SUV segment for second consecutive year

Ford Motor Company has earned five awards in the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study – the most awards of any company or brand.

Ford trucks swept all three pickup segments, with wins for the all-new Ford Ranger in midsize, F-150 for the third consecutive year in large light-duty and Super Duty in large heavy-duty.

Among large SUVs, Ford Expedition took top honors for the second straight year.

Among luxury vehicles, Lincoln Navigator earns its second consecutive win in the Large Premium SUV segment and continues to be a top three model in the industry. In 2018, Lincoln Navigator posted the highest APEAL score of any model in this generation of the study.

“Ford’s truck dominance now extends from Ranger to F-Series, thanks to our deep customer insights and constantly listening to deliver the smart and insightful features they want and appreciate,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development & purchasing officer, “Our additional results with Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator reaffirm we’re making the right choices with more to come.”

With four segment awards and a total score of 828 out of 1000, Ford brand vehicles improved by four points over last year, averaging 10 points higher than the average among non-premium brands.

Now in its 24th year, J. D. Power’s APEAL study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement across 77 attributes, ranging from the power they feel when they step on the gas to the sense of comfort and luxury they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company