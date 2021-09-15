Ford Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E shine in J.D. Power APEAL Study; judges recognize company’s freshest lineup, launches

All-new Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E earned top spots in their respective categories in the J.D. Power 2021 APEAL Study, beating their segment competition in nearly every area – Ford Bronco Sport took first place in the Small SUV category while Mustang Mach-E was named top Compact SUV

The all-new Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E earned the top spots in their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2021 APEAL Study, and Ford also received recognition from the group for its young lineup and significant launches.

Now in its 26th year, the J.D. Power’s 2021 APEAL study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement across 37 attributes, ranging from the power they feel when they step on the accelerator to the sense of comfort and luxury they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat.

The Ford Bronco Sport took first place in the Small SUV category, while Mustang Mach-E was voted top Compact SUV. Both models beat their segment competition in nearly every category, from exterior to powertrain to driving comfort.

The study also noted that most Ford models match or exceed their segment average.

“Ford very much believes in listening to its customers,” said Chris Brewer, executive director, quality, Ford Motor Company. “These vehicles were created to delight and impress them every time they get behind the wheel. We’re honored by this award. It tells us we’re delivering on their wants and needs.”

Ford also was recognized for having one of the youngest portfolios in the industry, with an average vehicle age of 1.5 years versus the mass market age of 3.1.

In addition, the study showed the Ford brand improved by five index points, maintaining its historic lead over the mass market average. Judges noted the brand score was helped by the company’s emphasis on higher-performing vehicles like Super Duty, F-150 and Bronco Sport.

SOURCE: Ford