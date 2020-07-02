Ford awards TomTom global traffic service deal for next-gen SYNC tech to predict congestion

Similar to planning trips around weather predictions, drivers of the all-new F-150 and Mustang Mach-E will be able to adjust trips based on traffic forecasts, thanks to another new innovation from TomTom, the location technology specialist, which powers Ford’s next-generation Ford SYNC technology navigation system.

TomTom has been awarded a global multi-year deal to provide Ford’s next-generation SYNC® with its real-time traffic service. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup – revealed just days ago – and the soon to be delivered all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV are the first Ford vehicles available with the technology.

The all-new F-150 is Ford’s flagship and the Mustang Mach-E is one of the industry’s most exciting vehicles this year – both are leading the next automotive revolution of connected vehicles,” said Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity. “Their next-generation SYNC technologies have twice the computing power of the previous-generation system to do much more, including real-time, smartphone-like mapping that can help you adjust on the fly to quicker routes based on their network of millions of connected devices.”

TomTom Traffic provides accurate, real-time traffic information, which will keep Ford drivers informed and can help them reduce their travel time. The advanced service can even predict traffic changes such as congestion before they happen by processing more than 70 million driving hours every day from millions of connected devices and leveraging SYNC’s increased computing power to update navigation systems every 30 seconds.

“Automakers choose TomTom Traffic for its accuracy, freshness and reliability,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Ford’s decision to include TomTom Traffic in its next-gen SYNC connected vehicle technology is another step towards our vision of a world free of congestion.”

Most connected F-150 ever

F-150 represents Ford’s next big step in bringing connected vehicles to customers. All-new SYNC 4 is standard on the new truck, which arrives this fall, helping keep owners connected and make their days more productive with more natural voice control available as well as real-time mapping and customizable information on demand. The technology builds on more than 10 years of SYNC innovation by helping minimize distractions with hands-free voice control as well as core features such as making phone calls and selecting music.

Ford’s navigation system and TomTom Traffic are fully connected to and informed by the internet with maps the latest available traffic and construction information, ensuring customers are getting the most up-to-date info for their routes. Ford also equipped SYNC 4 with optional navigation with the ability to share parking space availability and prices.

By taking advantage of state-of-the-art, cloud-based voice processing, SYNC 4 can understand conversational requests, such as “Find me the best Thai restaurant” and offer data-based suggestions to drivers. Staying in contact with friends and family also becomes easier, with natural speech recognition enabling communication via SMS and email.

Seamless Mustang Mach-E Technology Easily Adapts to Your Lifestyle

Making its debut in the Mustang Mach-E is the SYNC 4A connected vehicle technology, a sleek and modern interface that uses machine learning to quickly learn drivers’ preferences will keep Mach-E SUVs at the forefront of technology better over time, thanks to advanced over-the-air updates. A 15.5-inch screen and adaptive dash card interface ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls like smartphones.

“SYNC 4A, which is optimized for electric vehicle customers, actively adapts to you as soon as you start using it, quickly learning preferences and makes personalized suggestions,” said Darren Palmer, Ford global director for BEVs. “TomTom’s real-time traffic data, combined with other innovations such as Ford Intelligent Range technology, will help Mustang Mach-E customers get the most out of every charge.”

1) SYNC 4 navigation system is standard on Mustang Mach-E and optional on F-150.