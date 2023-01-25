Ford approves Continental winter tires for models including Mustang, Focus and Explorer

WinterContact TS 870 and TS 870 P deliver outstanding performance whatever the weather, enabling precise steering and providing a good safety margin

Ford has approved premium winter tires from Continental for its latest Explorer, Fiesta, Focus, Mustang and Puma models. For these five models, the WinterContact TS 870 and WinterContact TS 870 P can be ordered directly from dealers. Both winter tire models offer exceptionally safe handling on dry roads and on snow, as well as short braking distances on ice. In addition, they impress in all weather conditions with precise steering behavior and good safety reserves. A series of independent winter tire tests have given the Continental WinterContact TS 870 and WinterContact TS 870 P top marks in 2022.

WinterContact TS 870 and TS 870 P boast enhanced characteristics in tests

The experts from Continental redesigned the WinterContact TS 870 and WinterContact TS 870 P from scratch, optimizing the tread patternand rubber compound in the process. The braking distances of the WinterContact TS 870 on ice are 3 percent shorter than the predecessor model, while its handling on snow has been improved by 5 percent. It also offers improved grip on snow and a tire life that is 10 percent longer. For the WinterContact TS 870 P, this figure is as much as 16 percent higher than its predecessor.

The improved properties of Continental’s WinterContact TS 870 have convinced independent testers many times over. In British automobile magazine Auto Express, it secured the top position in six test disciplines –including snow braking, snow circle, rolling resistance, dry handling, wet circle and aquaplaning – and was thus awarded as best winter tire of the season. The General German Automobile Club (ADAC) in turn declared it the “most balanced tire in the test”.

The WinterContact TS 870 P also secured a place on the winners’ podium, with specialist magazines Auto Bild Allrad and Auto Bild Sportscars each singling it out for its short braking distances on snow and its sporty, dynamic handling on wet roads. The testers also praised its exceptionally low rolling resistance.

The WinterContact TS 870 and WinterContact TS 870 P are available from tire dealerships in numerous countries for a range of car brands and their models. The WinterContact TS 870 is suitable for compact, mid-sized and entry-level luxury cars. The WinterContact TS 870 P is the ideal solution for sedans, SUVs and sports cars. The stable design also makes the tire ideally suited for the heavier vehicles with electronic drives due to their construction.

SOURCE: Continental