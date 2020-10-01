For weather and news: ŠKODA launches infotainment apps in SCALA, KAMIQ, KAROQ, KODIAQ and SUPERB

Weather reports, rain radar and the latest news: the new, practical Infotainment Apps ensure that ŠKODA drivers are always perfectly up to date. The Weather App and the News App are features from the third-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix and are now available to download free of charge in the compact SCALA and KAMIQ models fitted with the Amundsen infotainment system and in the SUPERB iV fitted with the Columbus infotainment system. The apps are available in all 2021 model year SUPERB, KAROQ and KODIAQ variants, provided they are equipped with the Columbus infotainment system.

The new Infotainment Apps for weather and news provide ŠKODA drivers with additional information delivered straight into their vehicles. After downloading them free of charge from the Shop via the car’s central display and a quick and easy installation using the instructions on the touchscreen, these apps provide up-to-date weather reports for all of Europe as well as the latest news.

Detailed weather reports plus rain radar

The new Weather App offers a clear, detailed overview of the weather at the vehicle’s current location as well as forecasts for the days ahead. Displayed on request, the rain radar is particularly innovative, as it shows imminent changes in weather conditions. The app can also show current weather warnings. In addition to detailed weather data for the current location, ŠKODA drivers can also access reports for their journey’s destination, any stopover points and selected favourite locations, which can also be saved for future reference.

News straight to the central display

The News App offers ŠKODA drivers and passengers a new way to find out the latest news. ŠKODA AUTO has teamed up with the Czech Press Agency (ČTK) to offer ŠKODA customers access to news articles from ČTK in their cars. These will be listed on the central display of the third-generation infotainment systems. Users can choose the topics that interest them most, such as politics, business or sport. They can also add up to five additional news channels by adding RSS feeds of their favourite media to the News App. This can be done by simply entering and saving the URL of the news feeds in the app.

Infotainment apps free of charge for the first year

Once installed in the vehicle, the two new Infotainment apps can be used free of charge for one year. After that, drivers will be charged a small fee for each app. Following their launch in the SCALA and KAMIQ compact models equipped with the Amundsen infotainment system, the Weather app and News app are now also available for all current SUPERB iV cars fitted with the Columbus infotainment system. With the changeover to the 2021 model year and the new infotainment generation at the start of October, the apps will also become available in the remaining SUPERB variants as well as the KODIAQ and KAROQ SUV models. Each of these vehicles will need to be equipped with the top-of-the-range Columbus infotainment system so that the apps can be used.

SOURCE: ŠKODA