For innovative multilevel technology: ABT e-Line cooperates with Munich start-up BAVERTIS

The battery in battery-electric vehicles usually generates direct current. Before this can provide propulsion via the electric motor, it must be converted into alternating current. This is done by a so-called inverter. This electronic component also controls the motor speed. It is undisputed that an inverter perfectly matched to the motor characteristics has a decisive influence on the range of e-vehicles.

ABT e-Line, a specialist in the field of alternative drives, is now working in cooperation with the Munich-based start-up BAVERTIS to make this module superfluous using innovative multilevel technology. This works by intelligently reconfiguring the battery cells several thousand times per second. Compared to conventional converters, the battery generates AC voltage directly, which is why the system is also called AC battery.

As a technology driver, ABT e-Line wants to develop battery modules and systems for its own products together with BAVERTIS and other partners, but also act as a supplier for the (automotive) industry. For this purpose, the Kempten-based company is developing a battery module with which any AC or DC voltage between 3.6V and 300V can be generated directly from the battery. With additional modules, the voltage can even be extended up to 1,000V. BAVERTIS is responsible for the electronics. As an intelligent solution, this is intended to ensure optimal use of the energy in the batteries of e-vehicles.

“With over a decade of experience in battery development, ABT e-Line is taking on the role of system integrator in this cooperation,” says Eric Plekkepoel, CEO of ABT e-Line. The modular design of these batteries makes it possible to drive various motors and other AC or DC devices, right up to bi-directional charging directly from the AC power grid.

One advantage of this new technology is the higher performance and efficiency due to a constantly high DC voltage. In addition, safety is significantly increased through active intervention in individual cells. In addition, individual cells can be switched off in the event of a fault, thus increasing reliability.

With this future-oriented technology consisting of hardware and software, ABT e-Line and BAVERTIS are meeting the most important challenges for battery-based storage systems. These include increasing the range, accelerating the charging process, extending the service life and simplifying the reuse of battery packs from vehicles.

SOURCE: ABT e-Line