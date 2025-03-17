First media test drives with the Leapmotor C10 REEV in Spain

The first Media test drives with the Leapmotor C10 REEV will begin in Spain next week

The first Media test drives with the Leapmotor C10 REEV will begin in Spain next week. Numerous international journalists will be able to experience the latest addition to the growing Leapmotor model range along the Spanish Mediterranean coast.

The C10 REEV, boasting a combined range up to 970 kilometers, offers an optimal combination of electric driving experience, enormous range, and climate friendliness. The vehicle has been available to order since the beginning of the year.

The starting price in Europe is €37.400.

The C10 REEV features an advanced range extender engine with a high-efficiency generator system, achieving 96.5% efficiency. This design reduces weight by 8kg and ensures optimal fuel consumption and energy conversion. Additionally, the vehicle prioritizes NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) performance, with innovations such as diamond-like carbon-coated piston rings and optimized bearing diameters, resulting in a smooth and quiet driving experience.

The C10 REEV is an important addition to the product portfolio of the ambitious Leapmotor brand, which is pursuing a dynamic growth trajectory worldwide. The Chinese brand is also relying on range extender technology on the home market – with great success.

This is no surprise, as range extender technology combines the advantages of electric vehicles and traditional gasoline-powered cars, offering a hybrid solution that best meets the diverse needs of consumers, with the wheels always being powered electrically while a supplementary combustion engine charges the battery if necessary.

The journalists participating in the media premiere can look forward to an exciting experience in a beautiful Mediterranean scenario.

SOURCE: Stellantis