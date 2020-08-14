First look at the Geely Preface

Geely Auto (Geely) today unveiled the Geely Preface, a forthcoming flagship sedan that will be based on Geely Holding Group’s award winning Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that has been used to underpin a series of products from across the wider Geely Holding Group.

The Preface Concept was first aired at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show where it was widely praised for its wide proportions, wide wheel track and highly balanced design language that was created by Geely Design, the global network of design studios operated by Executive Vice President of Design, Peter Horbury. The Preface Concept has now transitioned into a production vehicle with an expected launch date expected for the fourth quarter of 2020 with production taking place in Geely Auto’s Hangzhou Bay facility.

Original design aspects shown on the Preface Concept such as the wider body paired with larger wheels give the production Preface sedan a true level of confidence and road presence, especially when paired with Geely’s iconic ‘cosmos grille’ that gives the face of the car a stronger bite, enhancing the sports credentials.

The ‘cosmos grille’ which has matured and evolved since its first introduction on the 2015 Geely Bo Rui sedan has evolved into being a stronger and wider shape, reflecting the growing confidence of the Geely Auto brand both domestically in China and internationally. The side profile of the production Preface also mirrors the concept with neat flowing lines that taper into the roofline and down into the rear of the vehicle, perfectly tapering the technology-focused design into the rear of the vehicle.

Guy Burgoyne, Geely Design Shanghai Vice President commented:

“We have strived to retain many of the aspects of the Preface Concept sedan that we showed in 2019, and with added feedback from Geely Auto users and our global fans we have retained many aspects, and also introduced several improvements to the production Preface. This is a vehicle that reflects our continued growth and our commitment to users.”

As Geely Auto enters into Geely 4.0 – the fourth generation of Geely Auto products since the brand was formally established in 1997 – the Geely Auto brand will focus heavily on the use of modular architectures that allow for leading levels of connectivity, intelligence, and quality that include safety as a standard.

The Geely Preface is the second vehicle within the Geely Auto range to use the CMA Architecture. The first, the Geely Xing Yue SUV, was launched in mid-2019 with a focus on driver orientated performance and will soon launch into global markets. Powertrains for the Geely Preface sedan will be announced in due course.

SOURCE: Geely