First electric bus order for Nova Bus in the U.S.

Nova Bus, a subsidiary of Volvo Buses has been selected to supply 15 LFSe+ buses, Nova Bus’ electric buses, by the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the largest transit agency in Wisconsin and primary transit provider for Milwaukee County. This is Nova Bus’ first order of electric buses in the United States.

“Nova Bus’s state-of-the-art electric buses will transform public transportation in Milwaukee, improving reliability, service, safety, and capacity, while helping the environment at the same time,” said Senator Schumer. As we work to combat climate change, zero-emissions public transit and transportation infrastructure like Nova Bus’s electric vehicles will be critical to achieving a cleaner future.”

With a fleet of 370 buses and a dedicated team of 1,100 drivers, mechanics and administrative staff, the MCTS provides nearly 29 million rides each year and generates a massive economic impact for the region.

“We look forward to introducing the Nova Bus LFSe+ buses to the Milwaukee community. These electric buses, which represent the perfect pairing of our proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, is the perfect choice for the MCTS’ East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project that will efficiently connect commuters through downtown Milwaukee and expand the sustainable transit footprint in the state,” said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager at Nova Bus

Built on the proven Nova Bus LFS platform, whose safety track record of more than twenty years, this ground-breaking bus is designed to be just as reliable. The new LFSe+ integrates traction motor and power electronics, which use advanced materials such as silicon carbide to improve heat management. The lower weight and increased power density of the technology also contributes to bus performance and durability. Powered by an integrated modular system, the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses