First all-electric Rizon trucks hit streets in America with deliveries to customers in California

First deliveries of RIZON trucks serving a variety of applications reach multiple customers

The first batch of Daimler Truck’s all-electric Rizon trucks are now on the streets of America following deliveries to customers in California. More units are scheduled to be handed over throughout March of 2024.

The initial deployment of Rizon trucks includes a diverse range of customers embracing sustainable transportation solutions.

LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN): As the lead agency for the City’s environmental programs and initiatives, LASAN is deploying seven e18L Rizon trucks with stake bed bodies to facilitate the delivery of home trash bins to Los Angeles residents.

As the lead agency for the City’s environmental programs and initiatives, LASAN is deploying seven e18L Rizon trucks with stake bed bodies to facilitate the delivery of home trash bins to Los Angeles residents. Goodwill Industries of San Diego County: Supporting its Southern California donation centers and thrift stores, Goodwill is integrating an e18L Rizon dry van box truck into its fleet to bolster logistics efficiency.

Supporting its Southern California donation centers and thrift stores, Goodwill is integrating an e18L Rizon dry van box truck into its fleet to bolster logistics efficiency. Diamond Environmental: Southern California-based equipment rental and onsite services company, Diamond Environmental, is deploying four e18L Rizon trucks to deliver and service portable restrooms, enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions in the communities it serves.

Southern California-based equipment rental and onsite services company, Diamond Environmental, is deploying four e18L Rizon trucks to deliver and service portable restrooms, enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions in the communities it serves. Ecorecycling: To transport thousands of pounds of clothing and book donations from the local community to its sorting warehouse, Ecorecycling is deploying three e18L Rizon dry van trucks into its Northern California routes.

To transport thousands of pounds of clothing and book donations from the local community to its sorting warehouse, Ecorecycling is deploying three e18L Rizon dry van trucks into its Northern California routes. Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing: To provide California businesses with accessible zero-emission commercial vehicle solutions, Velocity has five e18L Rizon box trucks available for immediate rental or lease.

“I’m very excited the first Rizon trucks are now in operation,” said Andreas Deuschle, Global Head of Rizon Truck.

“I congratulate our valued customers for their decision to pioneer the electrification of commercial vehicle transportation in the United States, and I am very proud that Rizon is their brand of choice. Being part of the Daimler Truck Group provides us with experience and knowledge coming from our electric products of trucks and buses around the globe. Our all-new Rizon trucks inherited all of this expertise which results in a very mature system: innovative eAxle concept, latest safety features, a wide variety of body applications, and a flexible battery concept.”

Rizon trucks are one of the quickest methods for compliance

California established an ambitious goal of achieving zero-emission fleets operating in-state by 2035, 2040, or 2045, depending on the truck type and size under the Advanced Clean Fleets rule (ACF).

Currently, Rizon trucks are one of the fastest ways for businesses to comply with ACF.

Vehicles in stock can be delivered to dealers depending on their availability. The lead time on production orders will vary on body applications due to the body build production queue.

$60,000 baseline incentives available in California

Customers can take advantage of a $60,000 baseline incentive per vehicle through the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Using HVIP’s Innovative Small Fleet program, some fleets are eligible for an additional $60,000, making Rizon chassis more affordable than a comparable diesel chassis.

As Rizon’s dealer network expands into other states and sales regions, Rizon will keep customers apprised of local incentive opportunities.

Ideal EVs for urban and last-mile delivery

Rizon trucks are ideally suited to urban and last-mile deliveries and routes of up to 160 miles per day. They support a versatile mix of configurations suitable to each customer’s unique requirements that include box trucks, flatbeds, stake beds, reefers, and other body types.

They feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and allows for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

A certified zero-emission solution

Rizon has received both Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification and dual CARB Executive Orders and is in full compliance with the U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Sustainable commercial transportation is a top priority for Daimler Truck, and the Rizon brand plays a key role in achieving its goals.

With Rizon’s series-produced zero-emissions trucks in classes 4 and 5, customers can begin to decarbonize their fleet today.

Rizon trucks are currently available from California Trucks Centers and Velocity Truck Centers, which are both HVIP-approved dealerships.

