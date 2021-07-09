Finance your car online, from anywhere with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is now made available for ARENA as well as NEXA customers. It is also available pan India. It covers a wide range of profiles to meet the demands of a diverse range of customers.

It is hosted on www.marutisuzuki.com and www.nexaexperience.com

Maruti Suzuki was the first automobile company, to introduce a multi financier, end-to-end online car financing solution with real-time loan status tracking. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance was rolled out in limited cities in December 2020. Since its launch, it has seen over 25 lakh customer visits.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is a one-stop online finance portal that empowers customers to transform their car buying experience with a host of options. These options include choosing the right finance partner, selecting the best-suited loan product, completing all the finance related formalities and disbursal of the loan, online.